Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Baltimore County

December 19, 2025

(WOODLAWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash, involving three vehicles, that occurred Thursday night in Baltimore County.

The driver of a Honda HRV is identified as Faith Tingen Tikum, 28, of Parkville, Maryland. Tikum was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of a BMW X3, a 27-year-old female, and the driver of a Toyota Camry, a 23-year-old male, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

On December 18, at approximately 11:51 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of outer loop I-695 near Security Boulevard for reports of a three-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Camry was in the left lane with its hazard lights activated after it became inoperable. The Honda HRV, operated by Tikum, pulled in front of the Camry to assist and both drivers exited their vehicles. For unknown reasons, a short time later, a BMW struck the Toyota Camry. The impact from the crash pushed the Toyota Camry into the Honda HRV which subsequently struck the drivers of the Camry and HRV. Police believe that impairment may have been a factor in this crash.

Three lanes of outer loop I-695 were shut down for the crash investigation for approximately three and a half hours. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with road closure.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Baltimore County. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]