Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Queen Anne’s County

December 19, 2025

(CRUMPTON, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man yesterday on child pornography charges in Queen Anne’s County.

Michael Lane, 50 of Crumpton, Maryland, is charged with the distribution and possession of child pornography. He is being held without bail at Queen Anne’s County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police received a CyberTip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his subsequent arrest.

Yesterday at 5:50 a.m., members of the Maryland State Police Child Exploitation Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Queen Anne’s County. Lane was interviewed and arrested without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Michael Lane

