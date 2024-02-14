Today, the National Agency for Energy Regulation of Moldova published the decision on approving the intraday capacity allocation rules for the Moldova-Romania border and rules for long-term and daily capacity allocation on the Moldova-Ukraine border. This development, facilitated by the Secretariat, is a significant step towards enhancing cross-border electricity exchange between each other and the EU Member States.

The new rules for the Moldova-Ukraine border will be immediately effective, having been endorsed by NEURC, the National Regulatory Authority of Ukraine, on January 30, 2024. Meanwhile, the rules for the Moldova-Romania border will come into force upon approval by the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority. The commencement date for these allocations will be determined by the transmission system operators of concerned countries.

In addition, the inaugural joint auction for Hungary -Ukraine border will take place on 22nd February 2024 for delivery day on 23rd February 2024, while the first joint auction for Slovakia – Ukraine border will take place on 4th March 2024 for delivery day on 6th March 2024.

The Secretariat commends Moldova and Ukraine for their dedication to advancing regional energy cooperation and integration. Their joint efforts pave the way for further integration of the electricity market into the European internal market.