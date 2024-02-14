Applications open for the Texas Clean School Bus Program

With an estimated $13.5 million in grant funding, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the Texas Clean School Bus (TCSB) Program. The funding is available to replace or retrofit school buses to help reduce children’s exposure to diesel exhaust in and around diesel-fueled school buses.

Buses eligible for this program must be used on a regular daily route. The statewide grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. They may reimburse up to 100 percent of the cost to retrofit school buses or up to 80 percent of the cost to replace school buses with newer, cleaner models.

Detailed eligibility requirements, application forms, and instructions on how to apply for a TCSB grant can be found on the TCSB webpage. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2024, or until all available funding is exhausted.

The TCSB is administered under the Texas Emission Reduction Plan (TERP). TERP helps to keep the air clean in Texas by providing grants to reduce emissions from mobile sources and supporting programs that encourage the use of alternative fuels for transportation in Texas.

For more information, contact TERP at 800-919-TERP (8377) or by email at terp@tceq.texas.gov.

