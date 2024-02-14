Lang Realty salutes top producing agents for 2023.

LANG REALTY CELEBRATES $1.3 BILLION IN ANNUAL SALES,

HONORS TOP PRODUCING AGENTS FOR 2023

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (February 14, 2024) - Lang Realty recently recognized its top agents and teams of 2023 at a special awards breakfast at Hunters Run, where the company celebrated more than $1.3 billion in sales and marked more than a decade of exceeding one billion in annual sales.

“It’s with great pride that we recognize the outstanding achievements of our top agents and teams for their exceptional performance,” said Scott Agran, president of Lang Realty. “Their dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence have contributed to Lang Realty’s remarkable success.”

The top-producing Diamond Star Awards were presented to Tripta Chawla and Ana Londono.

Diamond Star Team Awards were presented to James Pappas, Paulius Bidva and Suzanne Block

Diamond Award winners included Shereen Randazza, Allyson Sullivan, Bruce Gaines, Ryan Greenblatt, Elaine Perlmutter, Ken Reichle, Jeffrey Molner, and Erik Nissani.

Diamond Team Awards were presented to Jeannie and Blake Morris; Kay Rodriguez and Desiree Flexen; Isabelle Pollock, Elise Daniellan and Ingrid Hewitt; Steven and Robin Rosen; and Amy Snook and Noreen Payne.

Ruby Award recipients were Aristi Constantin, Nancy Osherow, Jamie Shatsky and Linda MacCormack.

Ruby Team Awards included Katherine Pendleton and Phillip James Metzler; Dawn Forgione and Scott Bennett; Scott and Julie Warner; Brian Bahn and Lisa Hindin; Morgan Sheres and Samantha Bender; Robert MacKinnon, Lauren Kober, and William Christopher Guinan; and Olive and Brittany Belcher

Emerald Award recipients included Sherri Feuer, Brian Battaglia, Robyn Lawson, Lois Kozlow, Lauren Pines, Dixie Scott, Thomas Walsh, Michelle Schneider, Robert Cahan, Amy Doran, Bill Giberson, Stephen Brendle, Greta Dean, Joanne Loud, Renne Shine, Jill Tarlow, Linda Hart, Jessica Englert, Ardene Leventhal, Lina Gorodetskaya, Patricia Baker, James Boyden, Pamela Silverman, Robin Winistorfer, Tina Krinsky, Sarah Coon, Paul Hollander, Danuta Blashfield, Paulo Schneider, Frederick Molson, Joseph Zamora, Roberta Feuerstein, Jeannie Adams, Gary Molner, Cyd Berusch, Varsha Chandra, Iris Cohen, and Stacey Halio.

Emerald Team winners were Mark and Andrea Miller; Sondra Harley and Victor Brett; Jamie Sauer and Elvia Morales; and Sheila and Albert Aron.

Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida. The company has offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

For more information about Lang Realty and agent opportunities, please contact 561.989.2100 or visit www.langrealty.com.

