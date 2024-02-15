Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,187 in the last 365 days.

SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), pursuant to the provisions of Resolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”) No 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on September 30, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the opening of a public consultation regarding the following documents was announced today in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo:

(a) the draft of the Concession Agreement to be signed between the Regional Unit for Drinking Water Supply and Sewage Services 1 (“URAE–1”) Sudeste and Sabesp, appointing the role of São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency as the regulatory entity, and the specific technical Addendums of Municipalities which comprise the URAE-1, in addition to other contractual annexes;

(b) the draft of the internal regulations of the URAE–1 Deliberative Council; and

(c) the draft of the Regional Sanitation Plan, in accordance with art. 17 of Federal Law No. 11,445, of 2007.

The documents are available at: https://semil.sp.gov.br/desestatizacaosabesp.

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-9135
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

You just read:

SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more