KFC and KISS launch new campaign focused on feeding young people’s potential

KFC and KISS are teaming up to support young people and their futures, shining a light and building on the work KFC is doing through its community impact programmes, including Hatch, the KFC Youth Foundation, and its food donation programme in partnership with FareShare. The fourth year of working together in a partnership secured by Mindshare, KISS and KFC this year will focus on the barriers young people are facing and the opportunities ahead; generating activity on-air, online and on the ground to foster career prospects, inspire young talent and tackle food insecurity. KISS will be highlighting KFC’s community impact programmes and ambitions, such as to have over a third of their workforce come from young people facing barriers by 2030.

The campaign kicked off on Tuesday 6th February with KISS host Tyler West appearing on KISS Breakfast with Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, announcing that he will act as both a mentor and ambassador for the year-long programme. The sponsorship of Tyler’s weekday drivetime show will act as the backbone of the campaign, with regular features and real-life stories detailing experiences to bring these issues to life. This on-air activity will be supported by short-form and mid-long form video content posted online and on social media, showcasing the inspiring work being done.

Deepening the relationship between KFC and the iconic Bauer Media radio station, Bauer’s training entity Bauer Academy will also partner with the Hatch & Kentucky Club initiative to deliver workshops, 1:1 coaching sessions and peer-to-peer huddles to teach employability and practical skills. This also includes real opportunities to work with the Bauer Media production teams to create video content; made for the youth, by the youth!

Rebecca Frank, Content Director, KISS said: “This is such an important campaign for us at KISS, delivering on our shared belief in young people. This is a generation who have inherited problems they didn’t create, and who are often viewed negatively by the older guard. As a brand that keeps young people and progress at the heart of everything we do, we’re so excited to use our platform, influence and authentic storytelling to deliver understanding of what KFC have been and are committed to continuing to deliver.

Tyler West, KISS Presenter, added: “I’ve loved working with KFC these past three years, building trust with both the brand and my listeners. We all love KFC, but my listeners probably don’t know about the amazing work it’s doing to support local communities and build young careers. This is such a valuable cause that’s close to my heart; I’m so pumped to get started on this new phase of our partnership and highlight all the good KFC does – and most importantly hearing from amazing young people with something to say we need to hear.”

Kate Wall, KFC Marketing Director, said: “We are thrilled to embark on another year of partnership with KISS, this time with a fresh approach aimed at amplifying our commitment to supporting young people and their futures. Through this collaboration, we want to shed light on our community impact programs, such as Hatch & Kentucky Club with Bauer Academy, KFC Youth Foundation, and our food donation programme with FareShare, which are dedicated to addressing pressing social issues like food insecurity and youth unemployment. Together with KISS, we aim to inspire positive change, challenge perceptions, and foster a brighter future for generations to come.”

