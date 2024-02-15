Members of Memphis Collaborative Alliance Are Featured on The Respectful Divorce Podcast

Divorce With Respect Week 2024

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

Attorneys from Memphis Collaborative Alliance recently featured in The Respectful Divorce Podcast to discuss the ins and outs of Collaborative Divorce.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce attorneys Amy Amundsen, Susan Hinsley, Julie Byrd Ashworth, and Elizabeth Yarborough recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss the ins and outs of Collaborative Divorce. In this episode, the attorneys discuss how having a team of mental health and financial professionals assisting clients helps create a better divorce outcome. As members of Memphis Collaborative Alliance with previous experience as litigators, the guests pointed out how the corrosive and costly nature of traditional litigation can unnecessarily debilitate clients’ mental health and financial stability.

“I like the Collaborative process because it gives everyone the space for their emotional needs to be met, to have information that needs to be given, and also to make sure that we bring the mental health of the children involved into all of this.” Julie Byrd Ashworth said. “It’s a more holistic approach that leads to a less negative result.”

The Memphis Collaborative Alliance is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to using a team-based approach to handling divorces. From March 4-8, they will offer free 30-minute consultations for Memphis residents in collaboration with Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.

To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit www.therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com. The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.

To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcwithrespectweek.com

To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email tim@thecrouchgroup.com.

