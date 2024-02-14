Funeral Service for FHP Trooper Zachary Fink

February 14, 2024





~ Family, Friends, Community, Law Enforcement, Dignitaries Gather to Honor the Life of Fallen Hero ~

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. – This week, the life of Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Zachary “Zach” Fink was honored during a memorial service attended by friends, family, members of the public, statewide and out-of-state law enforcement, Governor Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, President of the Florida Senate Kathleen Passidomo, Speaker of the House Paul Renner, and other elected and appointed officials.

Trooper Fink’s life was cut short on Friday, February 2, 2024, after Michael Anthony Addison, a criminal with multiple warrants who had fled a traffic stop from the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office earlier that morning, fled from him. Traveling at a high rate of speed, Addison made a U-Turn on I-95 and proceeded to travel in the wrong direction. Trooper Fink crashed while attempting to stop him from continuing to endanger the public. Addison was later arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail without bond for multiple charges.

FHP Colonel Gary Howze II addressed the attendees and extended appreciation to fellow agencies and community members for their support. He stated, “The ultimate sacrifice is in life. It’s not in death.” He expressed this sacrifice extends to the loved ones of law enforcement officers, “The ultimate sacrifice is not being able to have breakfast with your fiancé on February 2, not having your friend fishing with you the morning after he finishes his tour of duty, and not receiving a return phone call from your son when you had to go to work early and cut the conversation a little bit short.”

Colonel Howze expressed Trooper Fink had the desire help people since the age of six and stated, “Zach was living his dream every day as a Florida State Trooper.”

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner spoke on what it means to be a Florida State Trooper and the responsibilities, honor and challenges associated with wearing that title. He explained that Trooper Fink could have called off the pursuit of Addison, guaranteeing his safety in that moment to share future moments with his loved ones, but instead, “He fought on. Because for everything and everyone that he loved in his life, he was also a State Trooper. A State Trooper is someone who will stay in the fight and they’re someone who gets the job done regardless of the benefit or risk.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touched on Trooper Fink’s servant’s heart stating, “He made a decision to put on the uniform and volunteer his services in order to serve his community.” He added that by putting on the uniform, it meant, “He may have to, not just risk his life, but even give his life for the safety of others. He made the choice to dedicate his life to putting service to his community above himself.”

Additionally, Governor DeSantis ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff on the day of his memorial to honor his service.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and our division of the Florida Highway Patrol would like to thank you all for the outpouring of support for the Florida Highway Patrol and the Fink family during this difficult time.

Gifts & Donated Items:

Trooper Zachary Fink Family

C/O Captain Allen Sapp

Florida Highway Patrol

2929 North 25th Street

Fort Pierce, FL 34946

Monetary Contributions:

FHP Advisory Council

Online (Preferred Method): https://www.fhpadvisorycouncil.org/how-to-get-involved

There is a donate link at the bottom of the page. Please indicate “Trooper Zachary Fink” in the “Write a Note” section.

By Mail:

Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council

P.O. Box 644150

Vero Beach, FL 32964

