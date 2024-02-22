Smith's "Betrayal" receives international recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
Will there be justice and light at the end of this literary journey, or will the last chapter be Warren's obituary?”GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Betrayal" by Gary E Smith as a Distinguished Favorite in the Thriller category.
— Gary E Smith, Award-winning author of Betrayal
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Smith's “Betrayal" and other books from the Warren Steelgrave series has garnered book awards in the double digits including the 2023 NYC Big Book Award and now the 2024 Independent Press Award. "Betrayal" is the seventh book in the Warren Steelgrave series.
Betrayal by Gary E Smith
In this latest novel by author Gary Smith, Warren Steelgrave has been pulled away from the quiet, contemplative evenings on the veranda and writing to honor the request of a friend. Brigadier Mattia's son Carlo has gone missing. Carlo was a member of an international task force investigating drug and human trafficking in the United States.
Follow Steelgrave carefully as he uses courage and skill to uncover a murderous scheme of international proportion. Travel down the dark alleyways of intrigue through Italy and the United States. Will there be justice and light at the end of this literary journey, or will the last chapter be Warren's obituary?
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
About the Author
Gary Smith's first romance thriller, "The Willing", debuted with a 4.8 stars average rating by independent reviewers who asked for a sequel. There are now seven in the Warren Steelgrave series. Gary balances life between business and a love of arts. He founded a small electrical contracting business and grew it into a multimillion-dollar national business. At the same time, he writes and is an award-winning fine art photographer. Operating within both business and artistic communities introduces him to a wide array of characters and experiences, from which he draws for his writing. When Gary is not writing, he travels. Most often, Gary will be spotted in Italy, searching for more characters and experiences for his stories to come. To follow Gary, visit www.garysmithauthor.com
