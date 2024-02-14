SDDOT in Search of Borrow Material Providers for S.D. Highway 25 Project from U.S. Highway 212 North

For Immediate Release: Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Contact: Jeff Steen, SDDOT Aberdeen Region Materials Engineer, 605-626-7883

HURON S.D. – In 2026, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) plans to administer a construction project on S.D. Highway 25 from U.S. Highway 212 to a location nine miles north. The project is designed to enhance the safety and function of the roadway through grading, shoulder widening, culvert replacement, and improving sight distances.

The proposed improvements to the roadway will require a large quantity of fill material. The fill material, known as borrow, is located beneath the topsoil. Borrow material is removed from the landowner’s property by lowering an existing hill/ridge or creating a dugout/hole. The SDDOT cannot alter drainage or wetlands through the borrow process.

To date, the SDDOT has been unable to finalize a borrow source for this project. The SDDOT is reaching out to area landowners to generate interest as a borrow provider. The SDDOT will consider and evaluate all prospective sites within five miles or less from the construction project. Prior to construction, the landowner reviews and approves the design for the borrow site. Through a signed borrow agreement with the SDDOT, landowners are compensated for the volume of borrow material removed, the amount of acreage disturbed (crop damage and/or loss of use), and revegetation (if applicable).

Upon completion of the borrow material removal, the site is given its final shape and the topsoil is redistributed over the disturbed area. Final acceptance of the borrow site requires landowner approval and signature for release.

If you are interested in discussing the borrow material process and associated compensation opportunities, please contact Jeff Steen, SDDOT Aberdeen Region Materials Engineer, at 605-626-7883 or via email Jeff.Steen@state.sd.us.

