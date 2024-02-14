Energy Community Presidency: Bosnia and Herzegovina's Agenda for 2024

On January 1, 2024, Bosnia and Herzegovina assumed the rotating Presidency of the Energy Community for the year. To commemorate this milestone, Ambassadors from EU Member States, representatives from Energy Community Contracting Parties and Observer Countries, high-level delegates from International Organizations, and members of the diplomatic corps gathered in Vienna last night.

In its role as the Presidency holder, Bosnia and Herzegovina aims to strengthen energy sector reforms, with a particular focus on energy and climate policy. The amin priorities will be adopting comprehensive energy and climate plans, facilitating a just transition away from coal, coordinating decarbonization initiatives, implementing regional guarantee of origin systems, and addressing trade barriers in renewable energy.

Furthermore, a key priority on the Presidency's agenda is the integration of energy markets, the completion of the Clean Energy Package, discussions regarding Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and fulfilling various obligations.

Throughout these efforts, the Presidency remains committed to advancing the reform process with the support of the Secretariat.