Grant Funds Available to Support Community Schools (RFA# 202401017)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs) and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUTs) whose school boards designate an existing school or establish a new school as a community school. The Commissioner may provide state funding to the SAU in which community schools are located pursuant to  section 15689, subsection 25. 

To learn more about Community Schools and this opportunity, interested applicants are encouraged to view this recorded Community Schools Information Session by accessing the link here: https://youtu.be/YYIXcgeRqv0. Additional information about Community Schools can be found on the Maine Department of Education’s Office of School and Student Supports’Community Schools webpage.  

Eligible schools interested in the Community School grant opportunity may access the application here: Grant RFPs and RFAs | Division of Procurement Services (maine.gov) under Department of Education grants.  

A timeline for the RFA process is provided below.  

  • February 13 – RFA released  
  • February 21 – RFA question submission deadline  
  • March 15 – RFA submission deadline  

All questions about the Community School RFA should be submitted to the Community School Grant Coordinator identified on the Grant RFPs and RFAs webpage.  

Additional questions regarding this announcement should be directed to
Julie Smyth, Director of Office of School and Student Supports at Julie.A.Smyth@maine.gov.  

