Personnel appointment in the prosecuting authorities

TAJIKISTAN, February 14 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received for a conversation the personnel appointed to leadership positions in the prosecuting authorities.

In agreement with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, experienced and young personnel with good professional skills were appointed to the positions of the first deputy prosecutor of the Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, the first deputy and deputy prosecutor of Khatlon Province, the deputy prosecutor of Khatlon Province in Kulob region, the prosecutor of Rushon district of Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province, the prosecutor of Qubodiyon district of Khatlon Province, the prosecutors of the cities and districts of Panjakent, Istiklol and Jabbor Rasulov of Sughd Province, the prosecutor of Rogun city, the prosecutor of Nurobod district, as well as the heads of a number of departments of the central office of the General Prosecutor's Office.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon during a conversation with the appointed personnel and all other employees of the prosecutor's office gave instructions and orders on the supervision of the implementation of the provisions of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Tajikistan, compliance with the legal order, fighting and preventing crimes, especially crimes related to terrorism and extremism and illegal drug trafficking, fraud and land sales, and at the same time, paid attention to the language skills of the employees.

The President of the country gave a one-year deadline for all employees of the prosecutor's office to learn two foreign languages in addition to their mother tongue.

"If you wish to be successful in your work and gain a reputation, work closely with the people, because honor and respect cannot be granted by orders," - the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon emphasized at the end of the meeting.