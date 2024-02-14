Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,788 in the last 365 days.

The President of Turkmenistan received the head of «Leonardo S.p.A.» company

14 February 2024

91

The President of Turkmenistan received the head of «Leonardo S.p.A.» company

On February 13, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the head of the Italian company «Leonardo S.p.A.» Stefano Pontecorvo.

During the meeting, S.Pontecorvo noted that the Italian leadership attaches great importance to strengthening the bilateral partnership, whereas the readiness of «Leonardo S.p.A.» was confirmed to further development of cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The head of state emphasized that Italy is one of Turkmenistan’s important partners in Europe and bilateral relations demonstrate progressive dynamics. In this context, confidence was expressed that the negotiations planned during the current visit of the head of «Leonardo S.p.A.» to Ashgabat, will contribute to the expansion of effective business cooperation.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that our countries successfully interact both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, within the framework of various international organizations. Evidence of this is Italy’s support for the initiatives put forward by our country aimed at ensuring global peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

In course of the discussion of priority areas of cooperation, it was stated that productive contacts between Turkmenistan and Italian companies in the trade and economic sphere, energy, private sector and other fields contributed to building up a solid potential for interaction.

During the negotiations, it was noted that Turkmenistan is ready to consider specific proposals from «Leonardo S.p.A.» to tap the potential of satellite communications.

You just read:

The President of Turkmenistan received the head of «Leonardo S.p.A.» company

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more