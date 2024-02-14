14 February 2024

The President of Turkmenistan received the head of «Leonardo S.p.A.» company

On February 13, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the head of the Italian company «Leonardo S.p.A.» Stefano Pontecorvo.

During the meeting, S.Pontecorvo noted that the Italian leadership attaches great importance to strengthening the bilateral partnership, whereas the readiness of «Leonardo S.p.A.» was confirmed to further development of cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The head of state emphasized that Italy is one of Turkmenistan’s important partners in Europe and bilateral relations demonstrate progressive dynamics. In this context, confidence was expressed that the negotiations planned during the current visit of the head of «Leonardo S.p.A.» to Ashgabat, will contribute to the expansion of effective business cooperation.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that our countries successfully interact both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, within the framework of various international organizations. Evidence of this is Italy’s support for the initiatives put forward by our country aimed at ensuring global peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

In course of the discussion of priority areas of cooperation, it was stated that productive contacts between Turkmenistan and Italian companies in the trade and economic sphere, energy, private sector and other fields contributed to building up a solid potential for interaction.

During the negotiations, it was noted that Turkmenistan is ready to consider specific proposals from «Leonardo S.p.A.» to tap the potential of satellite communications.