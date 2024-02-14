Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 15, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Village of Minster
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Belmont City of Martins Ferry
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Clinton Village of Martinsville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Tri-City Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Safe Air for the Environment Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Westlake Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Solon Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Gateway Online Academy of Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Garfield Heights
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit
Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Darke Mississinawa Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Ohio Small Group Pool
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Paint Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Franklin KIPP Columbus
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland City of Hillsboro
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Hocking Logan-Hocking Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Madison Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Hartford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Preparatory High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Troy City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Piqua City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Northmont City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Northridge Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Valley Career Technology Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Malta-McConnelsville Joint Recreation Board
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Foxfire High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Foxfire Intermediate School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Scioto SO Consortium
7/1/2018 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Shelby Fairlawn Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull McDonald Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Waterford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Tri County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 15, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

