Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 15, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 15, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Village of Minster
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|City of Martins Ferry
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Village of Martinsville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Tri-City Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Safe Air for the Environment Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Westlake Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Solon Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gateway Online Academy of Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Garfield Heights
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Mississinawa Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Ohio Small Group Pool
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Paint Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Franklin
|KIPP Columbus
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|City of Hillsboro
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Hocking
|Logan-Hocking Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Madison Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Hartford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain Preparatory High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Troy City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Piqua City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Northmont City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northridge Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami Valley Career Technology Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Malta-McConnelsville Joint Recreation Board
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Foxfire High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Foxfire Intermediate School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|SO Consortium
7/1/2018 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Fairlawn Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|McDonald Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Waterford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Tri County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 15, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.