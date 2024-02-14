Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 15, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia Council of Governments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Auglaize Village of Minster

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Belmont City of Martins Ferry

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Clinton Village of Martinsville

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Tri-City Council of Governments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Safe Air for the Environment Council of Governments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Westlake Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Solon Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Gateway Online Academy of Ohio

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Garfield Heights

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Darke Mississinawa Valley Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Ohio Small Group Pool

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Paint Township

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Franklin KIPP Columbus

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Highland City of Hillsboro

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Hocking Logan-Hocking Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Madison Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Hartford Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Preparatory High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Troy City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Piqua City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Northmont City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Northridge Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Valley Career Technology Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Malta-McConnelsville Joint Recreation Board

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Muskingum Foxfire High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Foxfire Intermediate School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Scioto SO Consortium

7/1/2018 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Shelby Fairlawn Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull McDonald Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Waterford Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Tri County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, February 15, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.