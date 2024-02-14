Frankie Beverly Hits The Road For His Final Tour
The Music Legend launches his I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour in Atlanta, Ga, during March 2024 with all the hitsATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B legend Frankie Beverly and Maze will embark upon his final tour with the group. The “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour” will begin in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, March 22nd, 2024, at the State Farm Arena. An after party event for Frankie Beverly and Maze is in the works, following the Atlanta concert (details forthcoming).
The Frankie Beverly and Maze “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour” will come to the following cities, dates and venues included below –
3/22/2024 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta GA
4/6/2024 – Mobile County Fairgrounds, Mobile AL
4/13/2024 – Toyota Arena, Houston TX
4/27/2024 – United Center, Chicago IL
5/12/2024 – KIA Forum, Los Angeles CA
7/6/2024 – Dell Center, Philadelphia PA
Beverly will retire later this year after more than 50 years of creating and performing his classic hits.
This final jaunt across the country is produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), a coalition representing six of the nation’s top independent concert promotion and event production companies. The BPC has produced several of the largest urban tours over the past two years. Maxwell, New Edition and Mary J. Blige.
The BPC’S ability to put on shows with musical legends and contemporary superstars demonstrates why they are the perfect fit for the “Silky Soul Singer,” who was just recently bestowed with the Urban One Living Legend Honor by TVOne - along with Dionne Warwick, Mary J. Blige, gospel music super producer Donald Lawrence and Chloe.
Frankie Beverly will complete the tour with several major city stops. He’ll then make his way to Philadelphia for a street renaming ceremony in the city where he and his group (originally called Raw Soul) launched their phenomenal musical legacy.
Beverly is embarking in this farewell tour before slowing down to enjoy life in his California Bay Area home. This after decades on the road, circling the globe many times with his arsenal of hits–“Back In Stride”, “Happy Feelin’s”, “We Are One”, “Southern Girl”, “Golden Time of Day”, “Joy and Pain” and of course the unofficial anthem for family reunions and get togethers - ”Before I Let Go”.
The band will continue to tour as Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly, with Mr. Beverly passing the lead vocalist baton to Tony Lindsay. The eight-man group will do what Maze has done so remarkably well – entertain crowds with the hits and create a complete vibe in their live concert experience.
Frankie Beverly and Maze still receive glorious reviews from fans across the country. While the awards earned prior, such as the 2012 BET Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2006 Rhythm and Blues Foundation Pioneer Award for Individual Artist, aren’t the reason why Beverly performs, it is honorable that he’s been recognized as one of the greatest to ever take the stage.
Now, Frankie Beverly is doing it one last time, for the fans.
