InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Insulated Bottle Cover Designed to Keep Beverages Cold
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jon B. of Pierre, SD is the creator of the Bottle Cooler, an improved and insulated drink cover with a small pocket that receives an ice pack. The ice pack is placed on the sides or within the base of the cover, keeping the drink cool and at an optimal drinking temperature. Users can insert a bottle into the cover and utilize a zipper on the side for tightly securing it. Users can freeze an ice pack prior to inserting it into the cover. Once applied, the ice pack keeps the drink cool for a period of time. Users can enjoy their favorite beverages without worrying about them getting warm quickly or watered down via ice. A second version accommodates the ice pack within the base of the cover.
Bottle coolers or bottle koozies serve as insulating sleeves for bottled drinks. The primary purpose is to help maintain the temperature of the beverage, keeping it colder for a longer period. Bottled beverages are commonly served at outdoor events such as picnics, barbecues, camping, hiking, tailgates, and sports events, and insulated covers help keep drinks cold in warm weather. Consumers often appreciate the ability to personalize their bottle coolers. This customization can include different colors, patterns, and the option to add logos or text. While these products are useful, none are versatile enough to accommodate an ice pack. The Bottle Cooler offers a much more effective product within this market and utilizes the ice pocket innovation to significantly enhance insulated beverage covers.
Jon filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Bottle Cooler product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Bottle Cooler can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
