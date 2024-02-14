Small Mississippi Based Company Introduces the Butterfly Sleep Pillow: The Ultimate Solution for a Restful Night's Sleep
Our pillow is designed to convert for your best night’s sleep. Most people sleep in different positions, why limit yourself to a pillow that is only designed for one?”JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A small pillow and home décor company based in Jackson Mississippi is doing big things. The company, Butterfly Sleep Pillow, is proud to introduce their namesake product, the convertible Butterfly Sleep Pillow, designed to cater to the needs of all types of sleepers.
One of the key features of the Butterfly Sleep Pillow is its versatility. It can be used as a back pillow, side sleeper pillow, wedge pillow, leg pillow, or even a sitting in bed pillow. This makes it the perfect companion for those who struggle with finding the right pillow for their specific sleeping position. Additionally, the pillow is made with a 100% cotton liner and 3-D hollow fiber, ensuring maximum comfort and breathability.
The patented product utilizes four individual wings that allow users to contour it to their specific sleeping needs. The wings can be folded under to lift the head, providing support for those who prefer to sleep on their back. Alternatively, the wings can be folded up to give support to the shoulder, neck, and head for side sleepers. This innovative design also allows users to tuck one of the wings under and sleep on their stomach, providing total torso support.
“Our pillow is designed to convert for your best night’s sleep. Most people sleep in different positions, why limit yourself to a pillow that is only designed for one?” said company founder Janet Solomon.
The Butterfly Sleep Pillow is available for purchase on their website and through select retailers. It comes in four sizes and two fills, and includes a 100% cotton pillowcase. Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to a peaceful and rejuvenating sleep with the Butterfly Sleep Pillow.
For more information and to purchase your own, visit https://www.butterflysleeppillow.com. The company also offers a line of patented Butterfly Sleepy Pillow home décor products including a Fleece Headboard Caddy, a Fleece Crib Caddy, Fleece and Sherpa Toe Cozy Throw, and 100% Cotton Sheet Sets.
About Butterfly Sleep Pillow
Started in 2019 with the design of a pillow and pillowcase with the hope that it would be comfortable, stylish, and allow for a better night’s sleep—and it worked! The company founders are lovers of everything home and home design—beautiful new innovative styles that are not just beautiful to look at, but are actually functional with great design purpose. They look forward to their journey of continuing to grow as a household name with their amazing customers. For more information about the company, please visit www.butterflysleeppillow.com.
