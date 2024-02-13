MPD Seeking Vehicle in Southeast Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a homicide that occurred in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at approximately 5:02 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District officers responded to the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with gunshot wound injuries inside of a vehicle. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Rufus Brown, of no fixed address.

The suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24019091