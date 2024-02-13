Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,860 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeking Vehicle in Southeast Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a homicide that occurred in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at approximately 5:02 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District officers responded to the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with gunshot wound injuries inside of a vehicle. He died at the scene.

 

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Rufus Brown, of no fixed address.

 

The suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 24019091

You just read:

MPD Seeking Vehicle in Southeast Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more