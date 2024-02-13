Maryland Agricultural Fair Board to Meeting

The Maryland Agricultural Fair Board will meet on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024, at 10:00 am, at the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), 50 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401.
The agenda will include strategic planning for 2024, marketing & fiscal updates, Animal Health regulation discussion, and reports from the board. For further information about the meeting, please contact Harrison Palmer harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.
