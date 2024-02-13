Submit Release
Premier Thanks Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage

CANADA, February 13 - Premier Tim Houston thanked Mayor Mike Savage for his service to the people of Halifax Regional Municipality today, February 13.

Mr. Savage announced that he will not reoffer for mayor in the next municipal election.

“Mike has a passion for his community and has been a valuable partner as we tackle the challenges of growth in Halifax Regional Municipality,” said Premier Houston. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as he finishes his term and wish him all the best for the next chapter.”

Mr. Savage was first elected as Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality in 2012. He was elected for his third term in 2020. Prior to his election as mayor, he served three terms as member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour.

