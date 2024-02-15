PS Homeboys is celebrating Modernism with a Caftans & Cocktail Party to premier their new collaboration with Thibaut

PS HomeBoys is a fabulous lifestyle and design showroom in the heart of downtown Palm Springs, that offers 1000’s of items from every category imaginable.

PS HomeBoys Caftans & Cocktail launch party on Feb 17th will feature their newest wallcovering and wallpaper collections, created in collaboration with Thibaut.

PS Homeboys, lifestyle brand offers full remodeling, design, real estate, staging and installation services, throughout the desert communities and beyond.

Step beyond PS HomeBoys iconic Pink Doors to shop a well-curated selection of indoor - outdoor furniture, accessories, home décor, gifts, and original art. Browse through an extensive wallpaper library to find that perfect look for any room.