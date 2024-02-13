Hospital-at-home program may continue in WA thanks to Rep. Bateman’s HB 2295

OLYMPIA—A program established during the COVID-19 pandemic allowing hospitals to offer at-home care to eligible patients would continue to operate in Washington under House Bill 2295, sponsored by Rep. Jessica Bateman (D-Olympia). The bill passed unanimously in the House early this morning.

The original program was part of a federal initiative, but the waiver to extend it is set to expire at the end of 2024.

“During the pandemic we saw great outcomes from the hospital at home program,” said Rep. Bateman. “People recovered faster when they could rest in their own homes, and it frees up resources for patients who need more intensive care.”

The bill sets up a hospital-at-home program under the state’s Department of Health (DOH) and allows hospitals with an active federal waiver to continue providing services before the DOH rules are adopted.

Standards similar to the existing federal waiver requirements would govern how DOH implements the program to keep policies and protocols consistent.

“This is a unique program that alleviates some of the strain on the most stressed points of our health system,” Bateman said. “It would be incredibly disappointing to see it disappear.”