Attorney General Jackley Statement On Passing of Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:   Tuesday, February 13, 2024

CONTACT:   Tony Mangan, 605-280-2296

PIERRE, S.D. – “The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is saddened to hear of the passing of Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges. Sheriff Limoges was a law enforcement officer for almost 40 years, and Union County Sheriff for more than 30. He was a strong public servant who was dedicated to his county and his profession. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and agency during this time.”

