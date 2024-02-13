Tuesday, February 13

WA House passes fentanyl education bill

Public schools in Washington may soon be required to teach about the dangers of the deadly drug fentanyl, as a bill that passed out of the House unanimously on Friday heads to the Senate. House Bill 1956 would require schools to provide education about fentanyl and other opioids in health classes to as many seventh and ninth grade students as possible during the remainder of the 2024-25 school year after materials are updated, and annually to seventh and ninth graders every year thereafter. The bill will be heard in the Senate on Thursday. If it passes and is signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, it would go into effect immediately and materials would need to be updated for use by Dec. 1. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Washington House approves unemployment benefits for striking workers

Workers who are on strike or locked out of their workplace by their employer due to a labor dispute would gain access to unemployment insurance benefits under a bill the Washington state House approved in the early morning hours Tuesday, after working through the night. The bill passed on a 53-44 vote. Five Democrats voted with Republicans against it. Democrats voting “no” included Reps. Mike Chapman, Debra Entenman, Larry Springer, My-Linh Thai and Amy Walen. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Anna Liz Nichols)

Open carry guns at zoos and bus stops in Washington state? That could soon be banned

The Washington State Senate approved legislation Friday that creates new limits on the state’s open carry laws for guns, aiming to add to the list of public settings where openly carrying firearms is prohibited. The goal is to help families and children feel safe “without fear of intimidation by folks who may be parading around with their weapons, openly carrying,” bill sponsor Sen. Javier Valdez (D-Seattle) said. Senate Bill 5444 would make it illegal to openly carry a firearm at zoos, aquariums, bus stops, and public libraries. The bill doesn’t address carrying concealed weapons in Washington, which requires a license. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)

Axios

What Seattle-area light rail stations are coming, and when

Columbian

One-day Cowlitz River smelt dip approved for Thursday

Clark Public Utilities holding series of informational workshops designed to explain rate hike, complexity of its mission

Courier-Herald

Will WA pick a state stone? Wilkeson, Tenino put themselves into the running (Nobles)

Everett Herald

Comment: Let state judges correct past wrongs on sentences

Comment: Supportive housing isn’t reducing ranks of homeless

Editorial: Switch of local elections may be premature

Indian Country Today

New and lingering challenges to salmon recovery

Kent Reporter

33rd Legislative District Town Hall set for Feb. 17 at Highline College (Keiser, Orwall, Gregerson)

News Tribune

Sacred to tribes, document that set stage for Indian fishing rights on display in Tacoma

Olympian

BIPOC groups send scathing letter to lawmaker who voted against rent stabilization (Cleveland, Alvarado, Trudeau, Nobles, Kauffman, Street, Mena, Gregerson)

Seattle Times

As deadline looms, WA House vote on rent bill is uncertain (Alvarado, Jinkins, Trudeau)

How clean is WA’s electricity? We lead the country in one way

$15 tolls are coming for WA drivers. Where, why and is it fair?

Editorial: For WA’s littlest learners, the future looks brighter

Skagit Valley Herald

Effects of Boldt decision felt 50 years later

Spokesman Review

Thousands of fish found dead in Spokane River near Long Lake Dam

More people were shot by Spokane law enforcement in two weeks than in the entirety of 2023

The bureaucracy of burning: Washington DNR hopes state money will come in to fund more prescribed burns

Washington Post

Inflation eased in January, but not as much as expected

WA State Standard

Washington preps to merge carbon market with California amid repeal threat (Nguyen)

Biometric ID options for alcohol purchases move a step closer to becoming reality in WA (Keiser)

Wenatchee World

Senate unanimously votes JC Baldwin to Washington State Transportation Commission

KING 5 TV (NBC)

New report reveals concerns women have working within the Seattle Police Department

Funeral home directors: Cash-strapped families are deliberately leaving deceased relatives unclaimed

‘Fish Wars’ warriors celebrate 50 years after historic court ruling gave Washington tribes fishing rights

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

New bill could make significant difference for Washington renters

Seattle flight attendants join global picket as unions fight for better pay

Woman said sergeant told her she looked ‘yummy’ as SPD looks into lack of female retention

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

‘We need an all-hands-on-deck-effort’: Seattle Public Safety chair to lead 1st meeting

Seattle takes public feedback ahead of surveillance systems purchases for crime fighting

30×30 Women in Law Enforcement report highlights sexual harassment, discrimination at SPD

KUOW Public Radio

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane County experiencing uptick in deadly law enforcement shootings

FOX13 TV

Senate bill for $770M for paraeducators, some say it’s focused on the wrong thing (Stanford)

Cascadia Daily News

Activists ask Skagit County to reconsider ‘absurd’ decision for controversial gravel mine