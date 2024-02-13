Submit Release
Issues of cooperation with UNIDO were discussed

13 February 2024

On February 13, 2024, as part of the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the World Governments Summit (WGS 2024), a meeting was held between Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the city of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan D. Orazov and the Deputy Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Ciyong Zou.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of using of experience of UNIDO in the construction of the city of Arkadag, in particular, in the creation of a medical cluster.

