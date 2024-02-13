Whiting Systems Celebrates 50 Years

ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems Celebrates 50 Years of Manufacturing Large Vehicle Wash Systems in 2024

Whiting Systems, a leading manufacturer of large vehicle wash systems, is proud to announce its 50th anniversary in 2024. Founded in 1974 by Bud and Pat Whiting, the company has been providing a complete wash program which for the first 15 years was primarily for agricultural, and industrial. This has evolved into providing state of the art autonomous three brush gantry systems, Interior Trailer Wash Systems, and several other industry first. The company has been providing top-quality wash systems to the transportation industry for five decades.

Since its inception, Whiting Systems has been dedicated to providing innovative and efficient solutions for cleaning large vehicles such as trucks, buses, and trains. The company's commitment to excellence has earned them a reputation as a trusted and reliable partner in the transportation industry. Russ Whiting CEO said “No matter what the wash application, our objective has always been to help our customers make a greater profit with their wash program needs by providing the greatest value relative to wash cost, wash quality and wash time... We couldn’t have done this without the best equipment, best detergents, and the best CSR/Tech team in the industry!”


Over the past 50 years, Whiting Systems has continuously evolved and adapted to meet the changing needs of its customers. From manual wash systems to fully automated large vehicle fleet washing solutions, the company has stayed at the forefront of technology and innovation. This has allowed them to not only meet but exceed the expectations of their clients, making them the large vehicle wash leader in the world.

As Whiting Systems prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the company remains committed to providing top-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a strong focus on continuous improvement, customer service technicians and staying ahead of industry trends, Whiting Systems is poised for continued success in the years to come.

Join Whiting Systems in celebrating this milestone and their commitment to excellence in the transportation industry. For more information about their products and services, visit their website at www.whitingsystems.com. Here's to another 50 years of success and innovation!

Whiting Systems, Inc. is the global leader in providing customers the best fleet wash systems and equipment. From our humble beginnings selling pressure washers to manufacturing and servicing large automatic wash systems for buses, trucks, trains, and other large vehicles, we make it our mission to improve the quality of your business by equipping you with tools and support tailored to fit your needs.

