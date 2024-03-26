Infinity Massage Chairs introduces Aura Pro: Unlocking a World of Health and Relaxation for First-Time Buyers

Aura Pro - the perfect blend of sophistication and comfort for your home sanctuary

A gateway to holistic health and relaxation for newcomers to the world of massage

With the Aura Pro, we’re proud to offer an upgraded entry-level option that combines affordability with advanced features, making it an excellent choice for individuals prioritizing well-being” — Michael Milone, Vice President of Sales and Business Development

SEABROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Massage Chairs, a leading provider of premium massage chairs, proudly announces the launch of the Aura® Pro, an upgraded version of the popular Aura® massage chair. The Aura Pro is responding to the need for consumers to get more value. Infinity has enhanced the Aura Pro with a host of new and improved premium features, all while maintaining its competitive price.

The Aura Pro introduces several new features that set it apart from its predecessor, making it a standout choice for consumers seeking an affordable, yet feature-rich massage chair. It boasts an advanced menu-driven remote controller. The color display provides more choices for customization with an intuitive and visually engaging interface. Easily navigate through 8 auto programs with just the touch of a button. With the introduction of dual reflexology rollers, the foot massage experience reached new heights. These four rollers target key pressure points to stimulate and rejuvenate feet adding an extra dimension to the overall massage session. The new onboard SootheMe™ Sound Therapy Programs complement the massage experience by integrating soothing nature sounds, creating a tranquil ambiance.

While embracing these advanced features, Infinity ensures that the Aura Pro retains the beloved elements that users appreciate like the Weightless Zero Gravity Recline, the full coverage L-Track for the back mechanism to run from the neck to the glutes, and the incredible decompression stretch feature for back relief.

Massage chairs can help play a proactive role in prioritizing health, offering consistent access to therapeutic benefits that alleviate stress, reduce muscle tension, and enhance overall well-being. As stress and tension become part of daily life, the Aura Pro offers a unique solution for individuals seeking to explore the remarkable health benefits and unparalleled comfort that daily massage can bring.

The entry-level price point of the Infinity Aura Pro makes it an ideal starting point for those new to massage chairs, while being assured they are getting the quality and performance only Infinity Massage chairs delivers. The Aura Pro doesn’t compromise on features. It provides a comprehensive massage experience that rivals higher-end models, making it an attractive option for those looking to explore the benefits of massage chairs without breaking the bank.

“Infinity Massage Chairs is committed to promoting health and relaxation for everyone.” said Michael Milone, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Infinity Massage Chairs. “With the Aura Pro, we’re proud to offer an upgraded entry-level option that combines affordability with advanced features, making it an excellent choice for individuals prioritizing well-being”

The Aura Pro is now available at authorized dealers nationwide. For more information, visit www/InfinityMassageChairs.com/

Founded in 2009 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Infinity is a premium massage and wellness chair producer that delivers innovative solutions to promote wellness for all lifestyles with durable, customizable, and user-friendly massage products. The company designs, manufacturers and markets premium massage chairs and handheld body massagers and is the number one premium massage chair seller in the United States.