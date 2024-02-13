Tobias Billström to present 2024 Statement of Foreign Policy

SWEDEN, February 13 - On Wednesday 14 February, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will present the Government’s Statement of Foreign Policy in the Riksdag.

The Statement summarises the Government’s foreign policy objectives and priorities for 2024.

Mr Billström will deliver the Statement in the Riksdag on Wednesday 14 February at 09.00, followed by a foreign policy debate. The presentation and the debate will be broadcast live on the Riksdag website:

Foreign policy debate (riksdagen.se)

Mr Billström will be available to the media following the foreign policy debate in the Riksdag. Please contact the Press Secretary for further information.