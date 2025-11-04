Canceled: Pål Jonson invites to a press conference at Karlberg Palace

(Correction) On 7 November, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson invites the media to a press conference with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal, following his visit to Stockholm. The press conference will take place at Karlberg Palace. A selection of Swedish defence equipment will be on display outside the Palace.

Time: 7 November 2025 at 10:30

Place: Karlberg Palace, Solna, Stockholm.

Practical information: Advance registration by 15.00 on Wednesday 5 November via email to Niklas Forsström (see press contact below). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). When registering, you must also provide your press credentials, personal identity number and a copy of your passport if you are not a Swedish citizen.

Entry with security check to the press conference from 08.00 for journalists and photojournalists (60 minutes before the ceremony begins). Journalists could alternatively go through the security check with start at 09.15 (60 minutes before the press conference). Attendance is subject to available space. You need to wait for notification of approved registration and available space.