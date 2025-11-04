Canceled: Pål Jonson invites to a press conference at Karlberg Palace
(Correction) On 7 November, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson invites the media to a press conference with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal, following his visit to Stockholm. The press conference will take place at Karlberg Palace. A selection of Swedish defence equipment will be on display outside the Palace.
Time:
Place: Karlberg Palace, Solna, Stockholm.
Practical information: Advance registration by 15.00 on Wednesday 5 November via email to Niklas Forsström (see press contact below). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). When registering, you must also provide your press credentials, personal identity number and a copy of your passport if you are not a Swedish citizen.
Entry with security check to the press conference from 08.00 for journalists and photojournalists (60 minutes before the ceremony begins). Journalists could alternatively go through the security check with start at 09.15 (60 minutes before the press conference). Attendance is subject to available space. You need to wait for notification of approved registration and available space.
The day begins with a welcome ceremony to take place outside the Palace at 09:00. This is followed by a bilateral meeting which takes place inside the palace. Photojournalists are welcome to attend the first couple of minutes of the meeting.
The press conference starts at 10:30
After the press conference, Pål Jonson and Denys Sjmyhal will be given a presentation of defense equipment that is displayed outside the castle. The presentation will be carried out by representatives of the Armed Forces and the Swedish defense industry.
