Government to review Serbian reform support

The Government has decided to adapt its support to Serbia within the framework of the strategy for Sweden’s reform cooperation with the Western Balkans and Türkiye. The decision means that parts of the support to government agencies in Serbia will be withdrawn and that the support will focus more on strengthening civil society.

“Developments in Serbia have gone in the wrong direction, including issues such as increasing corruption and the failure to uphold the rule of law. Countries cannot expect support from Sweden if they do not deliver the reforms and development that we expect. That is why we are making these changes now,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

The Government monitors developments in Serbia closely and has long noted deficiencies in the Serbian Government’s desire for reform. This applies in particular to upholding the rule of law, fighting corruption and protecting fundamental rights and freedoms such as freedom of expression and press freedom.

In light of this, the Government has decided to review its support to Serbia in accordance with the principles of a merit-based enlargement of the EU, whereby countries that make progress and demonstrate a willingness to introduce reforms are rewarded, while support can be withdrawn or frozen for those that do not respect fundamental rights or shortcomings in their democratic development. Therefore, the Government has decided to withdraw certain types of support to the Serbian State and to reallocate the resources to strengthening civil society instead.