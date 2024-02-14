Etech Global Services Awarded on the Forbes America’s Best Employers 2024 List
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, a leading provider of innovative customer experience solutions, proudly announces its recognition on the prestigious Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2024. This remarkable achievement marks the third consecutive win for Etech, solidifying its position as a Champion of America’s Best Employers.
The Forbes recognition comes after an extensive evaluation conducted by statistics leader Statista Inc., who surveyed over 170,000 employees across industries about workplace satisfaction. Etech emerged as a standout, earning rave reviews from employees for its exceptional culture, benefits, and commitment to engagement.
"This recognition affirms what I've witnessed first-hand at Etech every day: our people are our secret sauce," said Etech President and CEO Matt Rocco. "The drive, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment of our team allow us to achieve the extraordinary. Our employees consistently go above and beyond to deliver stellar experiences that exceed our customers' expectations. It's their dedication that powers our ability to push boundaries and pioneer innovative solutions in our industry. I'm constantly inspired by the passion and talent this team brings to work each day. They are the heart and soul of Etech. That's why we'll continue to invest in our people, create opportunities for growth, and foster a culture where they feel empowered to do their best work. The sky's the limit when you have a team as gifted as ours, and we plan to continue reaching new heights together.”
The Forbes list distinguishes between mid-sized companies (1,000-5,000 employees) and large companies (over 5,000 employees). Etech’s persistent dedication to employee growth and satisfaction has cemented its reputation as a top workplace.
With over 3.5 million employer evaluations factored in over three years, the rigorous Forbes assessment accurately identifies companies that make employee happiness a priority year after year. Etech's three-peat win underscores its sustained excellence in culture, engagement, and satisfaction.
As Etech celebrates its third straight year on Forbes’ coveted list, the company remains dedicated to fostering a supportive, inclusive environment where employees can thrive. The back-to-back-to-back wins motivate the team to keep aiming higher.
"The drive and passion of our employees made this recognition possible,” said Matt Rocco. “We’ll continue working to make Etech a place where our people are proud to build their careers."
To learn more about Etech Global Services, visit www.etechgs.com.
Veronica Chimney
