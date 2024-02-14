CodaPet adds a 4th veterinarian in Seattle for in-home pet euthanasia services
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home
My most meaningful experiences are those of guiding families through the process of saying goodbye to a beloved pet....Having a trusted guide throughout this complex process is essential,”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet is expanding in Seattle and surrounding areas by adding a 4th veterinarian, Dr Bonnie Goldthwaite. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Bonnie Goldthwaite
Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of Codapet, says “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in the Seattle and Tacoma areas becomes aware of this option so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”
Dr. Karen Whala along with Drs Gary and Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
Dr. Bonnie Goldthwaite currently works and volunteers for organizations that provide free/low cost veterinary care to unhoused and low income pet owners in the Seattle area. Most of my previous experience has been in private practice and she has no desire to return to it. "As a veterinarian, my most meaningful experiences are those of guiding families through the process of saying goodbye to a beloved pet. My role is to provide compassionate support that recognizes the unique needs of each family- whether it be an objective conversation regarding quality of life, helping parents guide children through pet loss, or simply providing reassurance that the right decision is being made. Having a trusted guide throughout this complex process is essential,” says Dr. Bonnie Goldthwaite.
Seattle has been Dr. Bonnie Goldthwaite’s home for the past 20 years. She grew up on a small farm in Wisconsin. Her family knew she was going to be a vet when she insisted on bringing any injured or sick animals inside her house so that she could care for them. She graduated from the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2003 after receiving my BA in English Literature from Boston University.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.
2. Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.
3. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.
4. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.
5. Personalized Care: In-home euthanasia allows for personalized care tailored to the specific needs of each pet and their family. Veterinarians who provide this service often take the time to understand the unique circumstances surrounding the decision, offering guidance, empathy, and compassion throughout the process. This personalized approach ensures that both the pet's physical comfort and emotional well-being are prioritized.
6. More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $335 in Seattle, WA. Group aftercare begins at $125 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 35 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home