Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: hot patching returns to Kanawha Valley

The reopening of an asphalt plant in Poca on Monday, February 12, 2024, has allowed permanent pothole repairs to resume in Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties.



Since Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) began Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched at least 7,384 potholes with hot mix asphalt around the state, laid down 2,262 tons of asphalt, and milled and filled potholes along 2,343 miles of roadway. That’s the straight-line distance from Charleston to Venezuela in South America.



“Our major focus this time of year is trying to address the potholes causing the greatest amount of danger for our drivers,” said Joe Pack, P.E., Chief Engineer of District Operations. “Our goal is to get out in front of the major issues so we can make repairs in a timely fashion, so it doesn’t impact the drivers.”



Gov. Justice and the WVDOH are taking advantage of a recent streak of warmer weather to announce Operation R.I.P. Potholes. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s and continue warmer than usual for the week of Monday, February 12, 2024.



Potholes form when water gets into cracks in roadways, freezes, and then thaws. A recent freeze/thaw cycle of snow and very cold temperatures, followed by warm temperatures and rain, has wreaked havoc on West Virginia roads. WVDOH road crews have been patching potholes with cold asphalt throughout the winter, but these repairs are only temporary.​



What the WVDOH and contractors need to make permanent pothole repairs is hot asphalt. The WVDOH and its contractors depend on asphalt plants throughout the state to provide asphalt for paving and patching. Those plants shut down during the winter for maintenance and usually don’t reopen until spring.

However, the WVDOH negotiated with owners of asphalt plants in Poca, Princeton, and Morgantown to open during the recent stretch of warm weather to get a jump on pothole patching.

In areas where hot mix is still not available, such as areas where the asphalt plants themselves are down for winter maintenance, crews will be out in full force patching with temporary methods to allow a smooth ride for motorists.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, include:

WV 85 and WV 3, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, WV 94, and WV 61, Kanawha County.

Jerry’s Run Road and Potters Creek Road, Mason County.

WV 817 and WV 62, Putnam County.

WV 2, Cabell County.

Parker Hollow Road, Lincoln County.

WV 152, Wayne County.

Meathouse Fork, Doddridge County.

Interstate 79 and US 19, Harrison County.

WV 310 and various locations, Marion County.

US 119 and WV 7, Monongalia County.

Demoss Road and Maple Run Road, Taylor County.

Childers Road, Greenbrier County.

US 219 and WV 3, Monroe County.

WV 3, Summers County.

US 52, McDowell County.

Bent Mountain Road, Mercer County.

WV 99, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the DOT will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.



