Jose Marcelo Baqueroalvarez of Half Life Crisis to be Featured on Close Up Radio

The author known as J Marcelo Baqueroalvarez has at times been called Marcelo Baquero or even BeeZee, the nickname that shows up on his blog, which is called Half Life Crisis. Not to be confused with a midlife crisis, this title refers to the fact that most of us spend so much time toiling away to make a living that we forget to actually live. As Bee Zee prepares to leave the US Navy after over 20 years, his idea of living your life to the fullest will take on new meaning and direction. He jokes about rediscovering what's at the end of the pier.

Bee Zee stresses that his constant goal is to create a better world through his writing, capturing events and issues that are intellectually honest, foster critical thinking, and help people from falling into the trap of divisive tactics. As a service person preparing for retirement this April after 20 plus years, a strong, sound, and triumphant America is more crucial to him than most.

As BeeZee prepares for his show, he is glowing in the praise of his latest book, Woke and Proud The Charlatans’ Inconvenience which was released early February and featured (along with his blogging expertise) recently in The Festival of Storytellers Roundtable Sessions from Book Magnet. BeeZee shines as a blogger for his honesty, wit, engaging family material featuring Alicia and Samantha. He is also noted for politicized views that touch on his vision—for example, the recent post America vs. America which highlights consistent indicators of a potential civil war and the undermining of our country’s global position.

In his upcoming radio show, the third with our talk radio platform, he will give a shout out to his beloved Alicia and recap the military service and retirement they have undergone together, after meeting aboard his first stationed ship, BeeZee will talk about his two books, the conference experience, and recent geopolitical posts to his Half Life Crisis site.

“Sometimes we need something to reset. I’m happy to provided that kind of interesting detail.” Mr. Baqueroalvarez (BeeZee) says with pride.

He will also update radio show listeners on his two books, how they are gaining momentum and readership fans, and when he will be part of more book festival activities in 2024. This is an excellent opportunity to learn new and significant things from an admired naval Senior Chief (you need peer group board selection to get as far as he did before his pending retirement) and a vanguard of social media.

For more information about a J. Marcelo Baqueroalvarez and his writing please visit www.halflifecrisis.com