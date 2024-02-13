13 February 2024

204

Issues of cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency were discussed

On February 12, 2024, as part of the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the World Governments Summit (WGS 2024), a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs R.Meredov and the Deputy Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Gauri Singh.

It was emphasized that in the field of development of renewable energy, Turkmenistan interacts with UNDP, UNIDO, UNEP.

In the context of expanding cooperation, the parties exchanged views on the possibilities of opening a national IRENA office in Turkmenistan.