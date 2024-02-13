13 February 2024

190

A delegation from Turkmenistan took part in the World Governments Summit in Dubai

On February 12, 2024, during a working visit to the UAE, the Turkmen delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov took part in the meetings of the World Governments Summit (WGS 2024).

During his speech at the “Effective Policy” session, R.Meredov emphasized that Turkmenistan, as a responsible member of the international community, clearly formulates and implements its approaches and actions, outlining priorities according to which the country’s contribution will contribute to the speedy achievement of global goals. In this context, such aspects as transport connectivity and sustainability were highlighted, and at the initiative of Turkmenistan, six UN General Assembly resolutions on sustainable transport were adopted over the past decade.

In this context, the creation of a Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity, the Global Energy Security and Sustainability Cooperation Alliance and Sustainable Development and the development of a Global Framework for the Circular Economy based on the priorities of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were proposed.