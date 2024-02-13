13 February 2024

About the meetings of the delegation of Turkmenistan within the framework of the World Governments Summit in the UAE

On February 12, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov met with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Saeed Al Tayer.

During the meeting, the parties discussed important areas of bilateral cooperation in the water, economic and electricity sectors and the prospects for its development. In this regard, cooperation on the use of renewable energy sources was identified as a promising area of Turkmen-Emirati interaction.

On the same day, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, R.Meredov met with the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the United Arab Emirates, Director of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber. During the negotiations, the importance of developing relations between institutions of Turkmenistan and the UAE in the oil industry, as well as establishing cooperation in introducing advanced UAE technologies in this industry, was emphasized.

Based on the agreements reached at the level of the leadership of the two states, the parties discussed specific steps for their implementation, outlining a number of activities for the near future. The meeting was also attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (MASDAR) Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.