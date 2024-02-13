Patricia Carpenter Teams Up with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Empowering Book, 'Rise Up!'

Patricia Carpenter

MIDDLE RIVER, MD, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a dynamic collaboration with the exceptional Patricia Carpenter, as she co-authors the anticipated book, "Rise Up!" alongside a distinguished team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

"Rise Up!" holds the promise of becoming an awe-inspiring read that will kindle the souls of readers, stoking their inner passions with captivating tales of unwavering courage. The transformative book is slated for the Summer of 2024.

Patricia Carpenter's journey is one of resilience and determination. As a retired nurse with over three decades of experience, specializing in Dialysis, Patricia's unwavering dedication to her profession is truly commendable. Despite facing numerous challenges, including balancing nursing school with raising her two young daughters as a single mother, Patricia's perseverance propelled her to excel in her career, eventually retiring as the Area Manager for five Dialysis units.

Throughout her life, Patricia has weathered personal storms, including the loss of her second husband to declining health, a period marked by intense caregiving and heartbreaking moments. Despite these trials, Patricia found solace and purpose in pursuing various interests, from becoming an entrepreneur with Mary Kay Cosmetics to immersing herself in personal development programs with renowned speaker Lisa Nichols.

SuccessBooks® is privileged to welcome Patricia Carpenter as a co-author for the creation of "Rise Up!" and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will bring to this book. Stay tuned for "Rise Up!" and prepare to be profoundly inspired!

