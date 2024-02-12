Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting In Angleton

TEXAS, February 12 - February 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following a shooting at an industrial facility in Angleton:

“Texans mourn with the Angleton community following the tragic shooting at the Thermal Polymer industrial facility. I have been in contact with state and local officials to offer the full support of the State of Texas to ensure this criminal is brought to justice. We thank all the brave law enforcement and first responders who apprehended this criminal and protected their fellow Texans. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in prayer for the victims of this heinous crime as well as their families and loved ones."