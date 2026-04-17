Governor Abbott Reappoints Asel Presiding Officer Of Alamo Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, April 17 - April 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed John Asel as presiding officer of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) for a term that will expire on February 1, 2028. The RMA is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Bexar County.

John Asel of Helotes is chairman and the managing member of Asel & Associates, PLLC. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with more than 30 years of experience in Texas. Asel is a member of the Texas Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. Additionally, he is co-chairman of The Tobin Endowment. Asel received a Bachelor of Accountancy from New Mexico State University.