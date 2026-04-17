Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.7 Million In Career Training Grants For Southeast Texas Schools

TEXAS, April 17 - April 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced six Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling $1,777,641 have been awarded to six schools in Southeast Texas by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 410 students for high-demand occupations such as information security analysts, nurses, welders, and more.

“Our greatest resource is our young and skilled workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “This 1.7 million in grant funding to schools throughout Southeast Texas will provide students with the opportunity to gain real hands-on career and technical training to provide a solid foundation for future career aspirations. Together, we are strengthening our state by investing in our workforce of tomorrow.”

“With these funds, six schools in Southeast Texas will train more than 400 students for in-demand occupations, creating pathways to economic prosperity,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “JET grants are a great example of aligning industry demand with curriculum, which ensures Texas employers have access to skilled talent to meet their business needs.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials as well as school staff at Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont.

The six JET grants include:

Brazosport College : a $356,250 grant to train 75 students as information security analysts.

: a $356,250 grant to train 75 students as information security analysts. Hitchcock Independent School District (ISD) : a $190,769 grant to train 65 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with College of the Mainland.

: a $190,769 grant to train 65 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with College of the Mainland. Kountze ISD : a $353,282 grant to train 90 students as welders in partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology.

: a $353,282 grant to train 90 students as welders in partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology. Lamar Institute of Technology : a $354,853 grant to train 50 students as electrical and electronics repairers of commercial and industrial equipment.

: a $354,853 grant to train 50 students as electrical and electronics repairers of commercial and industrial equipment. San Jacinto Community College : a $189,987 grant to train 110 students as electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians.

: a $189,987 grant to train 110 students as electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians. West Sabine ISD: a $332,500 grant to train 20 students as registered nurses in partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.