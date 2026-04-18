Governor Abbott Unveils Monument Honoring Texas Revolutionary War Patriots

TEXAS, April 18 - April 18, 2026 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today joined the Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution (TSSAR) to unveil a new monument honoring Texas revolutionary war patriots at the Texas State Cemetery. The Governor was also inducted into the Sons of the American Revolution and received the Silver Good Citizenship Medal, recognizing his outstanding and patriotic achievements at the state and regional level.

"We must educate every generation about why it is that America grew from a tenuous 13 colonies into the most powerful country in the history of the world," said Governor Abbott. "This monument here is an enduring testament to the heroes who fought for the freedom that is unique to America. Stories of these heroes must be told. Generations of Americans must be reminded of who they are and what they fought for."

"This year marks the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, which not only gave freedom to the British colonies of North America, but inspired movements for freedom and liberty all over the world," said TSSAR President Mel Oller. "Texans played a role in the war too, and it’s important to recognize them, and the sacrifices they made for our freedom."

As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the monument honors 69 patriots of the American Revolutionary War who later settled in Texas, including native Tejanos who supported the cause of independence.

At the monument unveiling, Governor Abbott and TSSAR honored, among others:

José Santiago Seguín, grandfather of Texas Revolutionary hero Juan Seguín.

Peter Sides, who fought in the 2nd Battalion of the North Carolina Regiment of the Colonial Army, and was later killed in the 1813 Battle of Medina, fighting for Mexican independence against Spain.

Antonio Gil Y’Barbo, the founder of Nacogdoches.

William Sparks, who fought as a mounted rifleman in the American Revolution and later settled in Texas. He had two sons and two grandsons who fought in the Texas Revolution.

During his remarks, Governor Abbott noted his strong American heritage that dates back to 1755, and his ancestors who joined the fight against the redcoats to protect and prosperity. The Governor highlighted that his ancestors have a history in defending the ideals that created America 250 years ago. Because of the documentation declaring Governor Greg Abbott a direct descendent from a patriot who supported the cause of American Independence, he was inducted into the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The Governor was joined by TSSAR President Mel Oller and other Sons.

The Texas America250 Commission aspires to promote a deeper understanding of the founding of the United States and the contributions of Texans as we strive towards a more perfect union for future generations.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.