Attorney General Jackley Praises Partnership For Support of Xylazine Bill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:  Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is praising the partnership that has led to the passage and signing of House Bill 1028 which makes the use and possession of Xylazine (otherwise referred to as “the zombie drug” a crime outside of veterinarian purposes).

Gov. Kristi Noem signed the legislation Monday. The bill was co-sponsored by the Attorney General’s Office and the South Dakota Department of Health. It was passed by both legislative chambers.

Xylazine is used for veterinary uses and will remain available for those uses. But the drug, when used by humans, has led to overdoses and deaths.

“Thank you to the Governor, Department of Health, and legislators for their support of this important law that is now in effect with the emergency clause,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This legislation helps law enforcement and prosecutors deal with a dangerous drug, and yet allows our veterinarians and agriculture community to continue to legally utilize it in their work with large animals.”

