Attorney General Jackley Thanks Governor, Legislators For Support of Child Porn Bill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:   Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is thanking Gov. Kristi Noem and state legislators for their support of Senate Bill 79, which includes the AG Office’s effort to make Artificial Intelligence-child generated porn a crime.

Gov. Noem Monday signed SB 79, which revises certain definitions to the current child pornography. The bill was sponsored by Sen. David Wheeler and Rep. Fred Deutsch with the input from and inclusion of the Attorney Generals  SB 25 on AI-generated Pornography. The bill was approved by both legislative chambers.

The bill includes the provisions proposed by the Attorney General’s Office that would make AI-generated child porn a crime. That includes “deepfake” images or videos of an actual child that have been manipulated to make it look like the child was engaged in prohibited sexual acts.

“AI-generated child porn has become an increasing concern nationwide and in South Dakota, and this legislation will provide law enforcement with greater tools to protect children and address this concern” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to Governor Noem and legislators for their sponsorship and support of this important legislation.”

