London’s Apollo Art Auctions to host Feb. 15 online-only sale of fine Chinese and Islamic art
Pair of Chinese cloisonne enamel moonflasks with dragon-form handles, Qing Dynasty, Jiaqing Period (circa 1796-1799 AD). Motif of peonies set against leaves. Size: 380mm x 280mm (15in x 11in). Starting bid: £3,000 ($3,815)
Monumental pair of Japanese Satsuma vases, dating from the Meiji Period (1868-1912), features classical gilded motifs. Approximate size of each: 950-970mm high x 350-350mm wide. Starting bid: £2,000 ($2,540)
Chinese famille rose jar decorated with large phoenix and peonies, Qing Dynasty, Qianlong Period (1735-1796 AD), Size 460 x 380mm (18.1in x 15in). Starting bid: £1,000 ($1,270)
Featured: Stunning Chinese Qing Dynasty cloisonne moonflasks from Jiaqing Period, circa 1796-1799
Auction highlights include an exceptional pair of Chinese Jiaqing Period (circa 1796-1799 AD) cloisonne enamel moonflasks. Each vessel stands 380mm (15in) high, has dragon-form handles and is richly decorated with an array of peonies. The elegant duo has been assigned an opening bid of £3,000 ($3,815).
A monumental pair of Japanese Satsuma vases dating from the Meiji Period (1868-1912) features classical gilded motifs. The hefty vessels are decorated with scenes of courtiers, scholars and attendants. Each vase stands 950-970mm high x 350-350mm wide (approx. 37.8in x 13.4in wide). They have a total weight of 42.5kg (93lbs 11oz). Bidding for the pair will open at £2,000 ($2,539).
With masterful decorations of a phoenix and peonies – a combination that represents the epitome of prosperity and well-being in Chinese culture – a large Chinese famille rose porcelain jar was created during the Qianlong Period of the Qing Dynasty, 1735-1796 AD. It measures 460 x 380mm (18.1in x 15in) and has been assigned an opening bid of £1,000 ($1,270).
Additionally, the auction’s impressive Islamic section includes early works in pottery, glass and bronze, e.g., Nishapur, Saljuk, Safavid, and many others. A superb Seljuk (Turco-Persian) silver-inlaid bronze mortar and pestle, of a type that would have been used in kitchens, apothecaries and medical facilities, dates to circa 1100-1200 AD. The set comes with provenance from a private London family collection and has a starting bid of £1,500 ($1,905).
Apollo Art Auctions’ Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 Fine Chinese & Islamic Art auction, an online-only event with bidding through LiveAuctioneers, will commence at 8am US Eastern time/1pm GMT. Apollo Art Auctions accepts payments in GBP, USD and EUR; and ships worldwide. All packing is handled in-house by white-glove professionals. Questions: call +44 7424 994167 or email info@apolloauctions.com. Visit Apollo Art Auctions online at www.apolloauctions.com
