Former Itawamba Community College Honor Society Advisor Arrested for Embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Robin Lowe. Lowe was the former advisor for the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) chapter, which is a national honor society at the Itawamba Community College. She is charged with embezzlement.



Lowe is accused of converting public funds meant to benefit the PTK chapter for her own personal use. Lowe was the advisor for the honor society from 2008 to May of 2023. Lowe was served with a $36,915.30 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“We are dedicated to making sure all taxpayer dollars—but especially dollars meant to benefit students—are spent appropriately and not stolen,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Lowe faces up to 20 years and $5,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

An insurance policy covers Lowe’s employment at Itawamba Community College. Lowe will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.