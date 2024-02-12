Fostering the Future – Kicking Off CTE Month at the State House 

(Pictured: Emily Worcester a senior at United Technology Center [UTC] in Bangor.)

The Hall of Flags was abuzz Wednesday morning as representatives from across the state came to Maine’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month Kick Off at the State House. Students, instructors, and directors from 15 of Maine’s 27 CTE centers came with everything from canapes to holographic 3D fans, proudly sharing legislators and government officials the advanced skills CTE students are learning.

Biotechnology Tool from Foster Career and Technical Center

When you think of vocational learning, you might picture what Hancock County Technical Center director Bill Tracy describes as “hard trades” such as welding or mechanics. However, the CTE students of today are starting down a wide array of career paths, from graphic design to criminal justice.

“We’re really trying to give kids a broad breadth of what they can do at a CTE enter,” explained Tracy, “I don’t want them to think it’s just hard trades. Even though the hard trades are really important, there are so many different things they can do.”

Chris Davis, the assistant director of Farmington’s Foster CTE Center, was excited to share what his students are learning in Foster’s biotechnology program.

“They’re learning how to isolate a virus, DNA splicing, and genetic engineering,” he said. “Students working with biotechnology are looking at the biomedical field or forensics. It really increases their ability to work in a lab.”

Many CTE instructors and directors see their work as a building block for Maine’s economy. Matt Peterman of Sanford Regional Technical Center explained, “Maine CTEs are important because we are trying to build the Maine economy, and we’re trying to develop young employees to replace an aging workforce.”

As an extension of this effort, CTE curriculums support their local economies. For example, Oxford Hills Tech School offers a popular hospitality and tourism program, which they are expanding to include outdoor recreation to prepare students to work in the growing ski and ride industry of Oxford County.

Instructor Jeremy Bourque of Somerset Creative Tech Center hopes to see his students prosper and return to Maine. “Our county has a pretty high poverty rate, so we’re pretty proud of the work we’ve done changing these kids’ lives, helping them go to school, find a really good job, and then come back to Somerset County to help the county grow and change,” he said.

Another positive change happening at CTE schools across the country is an uptake in young women working in trades. Maine is no exception regarding this trend. In fact, every instructor and director at the kick off reported an increase in “non-traditional students.”

“We’re trying to break some stereotypes,” Peterman explained. “Traditional roles don’t exist anymore. Anyone can do the job.”

Instructors have seen this trend most notably in welding programs, which continue to be one of the most popular CTE offerings in the state. Jorja Brown, a junior at the Somerset Creative Tech Center, came to the CTE Kick Off to share her experience as a young woman in welding. “I am the best in my class,” she declared, noting that “it’s really cool to experience a very male dominated trade.”

United Technology Center (UTC) senior Emily Worcester was also present, representing young women in mechanics. Worcester is a part of UTC’s small engines program, and loving every second of it. “My experience has been absolutely amazing,” said Worcester. “It’s a chance to expand my knowledge. I could expand my knowledge into a future career, or I could take this knowledge and do my own personal thing. It’s a good choice to have.”

Canapes made by the Capitol Area Technology Center (CATC) Culinary Team.

Having this kind of hands-on, real-world education is precisely what keeps many CTE students in school. Matthew Hamilton, the Student Services Coordinator at Bath Tech, came to CTE after working as a dean of students. As a dean, Hamilton saw many students who struggled in a traditional school setting. Hamilton shared that those same students now excel in their CTE programs. They are “coming to school early, they’re coming to school on a regular basis, and they’re jazzed up about learning.”

Students like those Hamilton described were the most excited to share their CTE experiences at the kick off. “I was going to drop out in December of my junior year,” remembers Brett Bretton, a senior in the Culinary Program at Capitol Area Technical Center. “But my guidance counselor suggested the culinary program for me, and now, instead of dropping out, I’m going to college for this.”

CTEs aren’t only keeping kids in school but giving them an early advantage for their post-graduate lives. “People think vocation or technology centers are for students that are not college bound, whereas we’re the total opposite. We catapult students so that they can go to college and go to college with a head start,” commented Michael Bouthilette of Biddeford Regional Technology.

Kaylie Trembly of Lewiston Regional Technical Center (LRTC) chose to enter the EMT program after speaking to past graduates. “The people I talked to who went through LRTC are doing really well,” said Trembly, “it helped them determine where they wanted to go.”

CTE programs work with post-secondary institutions across the state, like Southern Maine Community College, University of Maine Farmington, and trade schools like the Aveda Institute. However, these partnerships go beyond traditional higher education, partnering directly with local employers to place students in the field. At Region 9 School of Applied Technology, CNA students split their time between Rumford Hospital and local nursing homes. Meanwhile, in Ellsworth, students can intern with Jackson Laboratories.

“We know we’re small, we’re rural, but I’m definitely passionate about this work,” said Brenda Gammon, the director and superintendent of Region 9, “I’ll do anything I can to give students the best opportunities.”

CTE month continues through February, and it is the perfect time to dig into everything CTE has to offer. Check out a list of Maine’s CTE schools with links for you to explore.