Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,324 in the last 365 days.

Los Angeles Beat Maker, DJ Ultralight, Releases Latest Remake, “Feel My Funk, Feel My Love”

DJ Ultralight Press Photo 1

DJ Ultralight Press Photo 2

Thump Records Logo

DJ Ultralight has been a staple in the underground LA music scene for years, keeping crowds moving with his signature remakes of classic songs from the past.

“The best part of being a DJ is feeling the energy from the crowd when you’ve got them bouncing,” says Ultralight.”
— DJ Ultralight
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Ultralight has been a staple in the underground LA music scene for years, keeping crowds moving with his signature remakes of classic songs from the past. His latest release, “Feel My Funk, Feel My Love”, showcases his ability to stay true to the original, while also supercharging the vibe for the modern listener.

Listen to “Feel My Funk, Feel My Love” now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6OsNJX7vbo

“The best part of being a DJ is feeling the energy from the crowd when you’ve got them bouncing,” says Ultralight. “Tapping into the nostalgia of a classic track adds another level of excitement to the mix that’s hard to match.”

DJ Ultralight is a Los Angeles based music maker that has been entertaining crowds in Southern California for over a decade. He’s been teamed up with Thump Records for multiple releases and has become an in-house DJ for projects, special events and more. Specializing in mixing classic jams and giving them an updated sound, DJ Ultralight can appeal to fans of the original song, as well as new audiences alike.

A follow up to his latest single, “Cha Cha Slide”, the new track shows off the skills that have made DJ Ultralight a legend in LA.

For more on DJ Ultralight, visit Thump Records:
https://thumprecords.com/
https://www.facebook.com/thumprecords

Tim Heslin
Fresh Tracks Marketing
+1 3108901392
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Los Angeles Beat Maker, DJ Ultralight, Releases Latest Remake, “Feel My Funk, Feel My Love”

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more